Lakewood Ranch boys soccer shuts out Manatee to stay unbeaten

Lakewood Ranch continued its flawless start to the season, recording a fourth straight shutout to beat Manatee, 3-0, on Thursday at home. Josh Lavieri stopped five shots to log his second shutout of the year for the Mustangs.
Lakewood Ranch’s offense was led by Ricky Yanez, who scored twice, and Sam Stapleton-Jones, who added the third goal. The Hurricanes were shut out for the second time this season.
The Mustangs (4-0, 3-0 Class 5A-District 8) return to the field Monday against Saint Stephen’s at home. The Canes (2-2, 1-2) are off until Dec. 2, when they go on the road to face Bayshore.
Palmetto 3, North Port 1: Gilberto Caballaro scored in the sixth minute off an assist by Leandro Gonzalez to give the Tigers a lead they’d never relinquish against the Bobcats. Gonzalez also scored a goal during the second half to give Palmetto (2-1, 2-1 Class 4A-District 11) its final margin in North Port after Frankie Arroyo scored off a corner kick during the first.
The Tigers won’t be back on the field now until Nov. 29 when they host Sarasota Riverview in Palmetto.
Braden River 1, Venice 1: Despite missing three starters, the Pirates salvaged a draw at home against the Indians. Michael Villarante scored the lone goal for Braden River (3-0-1, 1-0-1 Class 4A-District 11) and Parker Grier recorded 13 saves.
The Pirates face their signature rival on the road Tuesday when they travel to face Lakewood Ranch.
Saint Stephen’s 6, Bradenton Christian 0: Nico Colacci scored twice and the Falcons rolled past the Panthers at home in Bradenton. Zack Fernandes, Jon Boyd and Jacob Whorf all added goals for Saint Stephen’s, who also scored via a BCS own goal. Trevor Mulqueen posted the shutout for the Falcons, who have yet to allow a goal this season.
Saint Stephen’s (4-0, 2-0 Class 1A-District 7) goes on the road to face Lakewood Ranch on Monday. Bradenton Christian (2-0-1, 1-1) returns with a road game against Out-of-Door Academy on Nov. 29.
Girls soccer
Lakewood Ranch 3, Manatee 1: Faith Schyck scored twice and the Mustangs held off the Hurricanes to stay unbeaten this season.
Gi Krstec set up a pair of goals with two assists and Madison Mirandilla rounded out the scoring with Lakewood Ranch’s third goal. Goalkeeper Kerestyn Kesiropoulos racked up 16 saves.
The Mustangs (6-0, 3-0) travel to face rival Braden River on Monday. The Canes (4-1, 1-1) are off until Nov. 29 when they host Sarasota Riverview.
Saint Stephen’s 5, Bradenton Christian 1: Five different Falcons scored and Saint Stephen’s (4-1, 2-1 Class 1A-District 7) rolled to a district win against its Bradenton rival at home.
Julianne Dunbar, Ally Kukanza, Grace Barnes, Zoey Block and Katie Pierce all scored once for the Falcons. Niecey Johnson scored the Panthers’ lone goal as BCS (4-1, 2-1) suffered its first loss of the year.
Saint Stephen’s enters an extended break due to Thanksgiving and won’t return to the field until Nov. 29 against Sarasota Christian in Bradenton. Bradenton Christian also returns Nov. 29 against Out-of-Door Academy on the road.
Southeast 5, St. Petersburg Lakewood 0: Attacking midfielder Mariela Montero scord twice and goalkeeper Sara Harrison logged a four-save shutout against Lakewood to help the Seminoles win their first game of the season in St. Petersburg. Midfielder Ambriel Jones, midfielder Gisselle Reyes and defender Denisha Rothfuss all scored once for the Seminoles.
The Noles (1-5, 1-3 Class 3A-District 10) are now off until Nov. 29, when they host Imagine School of North Port.
Girls basketball
Sarasota Booker 47, Southeast 39: Despite a double-double by Marline Valcin, the Seminoles dropped their first game of the year to Booker in Sarasota. Valcin scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Noles. Dajia Snipes was Southeast’s only other player in double figures with 14 points.
Southeast (1-1) opens its district slate Friday against Tarpon Springs at home.
Bradenton Christian 54, Cardinal Mooney 35: The Panthers opened their season with a lopsided win in Sarasota, breezing to a 19-point victory against the Cougars. Cardinal Mooney, which opened its season Tuesday, dropped to .500 with the loss.
BCS (1-0) opens its home slate Monday against Sarasota Military Academy in Bradenton. Cardinal Mooney (1-1) has a quick turnaround for another road game against Braden River on Friday.
Boys basketball
Braden River 64, Riverview 44: Ryan Duncan came one point short of a double-double as the Pirates rolled past the sharks in a preseason tournament at Benjamin “Buzz” Narbut Gymnasium. Duncan scored nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Deoni Cason chipped in nine points, three assists and three steals.
Preseason action continues Saturday at Southeast High School.
Lakewood Ranch 64, Clearwater Central Catholic 50: Damien Gordon scored 18 points and grabbed eight steals to help the Mustangs breeze past the Marauders in a preseason tune-up. Brock Sisson added 13 points for Lakewood Ranch and Jack Kelley led the team with seven rebounds.
The Mustangs have one more preseason tilt Saturday when they host Wesley Chapel Wiregrass Ranch.
