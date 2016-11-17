Sports

November 17, 2016 7:38 PM

Palmetto’s Waite Bellamy selected to FABC Court of Legends class after stellar Lincoln High basketball career

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

Former Lincoln High basketball star Waite Bellamy was named to the 2016 Florida Association of Basketball Coaches Court of Legends Class.

Bellamy averaged 25 points per game at Lincoln, before starring at Florida A&M with 28 points per game and 17 rebounds per game.

That led to the NBA’s St. Louis Hawks drafting him.

He’s scheduled to get honored at The Lakeland Center in Lakeland on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 1:30 p.m.

Bellamy was previously selected to the National Negro High School Hall of Fame in 2008.

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

