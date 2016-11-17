High school football playoff preview: Saint Stephen’s

Saint Stephen’s (10-1) vs. Vero Beach St. Edwards (7-3)
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Oviedo
The scoop: A year after losing in the Florida Bowl, Saint Stephen’s once again plays in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference’s championship game, this time against St. Edward’s. ... The Falcons are riding a 10-game winning streak since dropping their season-opener to Community School of Naples. ... Saint Stephen’s didn’t have Chase Brown for that loss, and the running back now leads Manatee County with 1,337 rushing yards (11.7 average yards per carry). ... Brown is one of two 1,000-yard rushers for Saint Stephen’s; quarterback Fred Billy passed the threshold during the Falcons’ 40-20 win against Lecanto Seven Rivers Christian on Saturday in the Coral League final. Billy has 1,014 yards on the season. ... The Pirates also lean on the running game, but running back Brian Minella leads the team with 842.
Prediction: Saint Stephen’s 35, St. Edwards 24
