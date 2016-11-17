ODA, Cardinal Mooney have two athletes each sign with colleges

Out-of-Door Academy and Cardinal Mooney had athletes sign national letters of intent with colleges during the early signing period that concluded Wednesday.
At ODA, tennis player Maria Ross signed with Boston College, while Sophia Gardinier signed with Lafayette College for track and field on Monday.
Cardinal Mooney celebrated its two signings on Thursday at the school. Parker Shanahan, a baseball catcher, signed with Berry College in Mt. Berry, Ga. Patrick Warren, a lacrosse player, signed with Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn.
