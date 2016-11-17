High school football Week 13 preview: IMG Academy

IMG Academy (10-0) at Bishop Sullivan (Virginia Beach, Va.) (7-2)
When: 7 p.m., Saturday
The scoop: Ascenders QB Kellen Mond set the program's single-season TD record with his 17th score in last week's 38-0 blowout of Baltimore's St. Frances Academy. ... The Texas A&M commit ran for two TDs and threw for another in the win. ... RB Trey Sanders ran for 95 yards on seven carries and two TDs in replacing Asa Martin, who left the team recently to return to his home state. ... Mond was also efficient in the passing game, completing 10 of 13 for 163 yards. ... This is IMG's last scheduled game, and last chance to impress national voters. ... The Ascenders are ranked No. 2 in the country behind Las Vegas Bishop Gorman. ... Bishop Sullivan possesses three seniors rated four stars by the 247 Sports composite rankings. ... Florida State commit Khalan Laborn is the highest rated and leads the team with 1,293 rushing yards (10.0 YPC) this season. ... WR Tahj Capehart (Virginia Tech) and DT Breyon Gaddy (Tennessee) are the other two three-star guys. ... Gaddy's twin brother, Brandon, is a three-star DT commit to Tennessee as well.
Prediction: IMG Academy 42, Bishop Sullivan 0
