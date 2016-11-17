High school football playoff preview: Braden River

Braden River (9-1) at Venice (10-0)
What: Class 7A-Region 3 semifinal
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: The winner gets a region final against the winner of Tarpon Springs East Lake and Tampa Bay Tech. ... This is a rematch of the 42-35 Venice home victory in October that sent the Indians, ranked No. 3 in 7A, toward a district title and Braden River, ranked No. 6 in 7A, toward a district runner-up. ... The Pirates had their 25-game regular winning streak snapped in that game, which saw QB Louis Colosimo break out with 469 passing yards. ... Venice RB Matt Laroche ran for 325 yards and five TDs in that win, and has enjoyed a record-breaking season for Sarasota County tailbacks. ... Laroche has 2,181 rushing yards to date. ... NT Deqwunn McCobb was dinged up against Naples Gulf Coast last week, but Braden River head coach Curt Bradley said he'll be ready to go. ... WR Knowledge McDaniel, who was the Pirates' second-leading receiver with 75 receiving yards on six catches in the first meeting, is suspended due to a violation of team rules and was not dressed last week. ... WR Juwaan Jenkins, who tore an ACL during 7-on-7 in the offseason, still hasn't been medically cleared to return. ... Indians QB Bryce Carpenter (57.1 completion percentage, 16 TDs, 3 INTs) completed all 10 passes against Braden River to two receivers (Jaivon Heiligh and Aaron Hackett) last month, while Venice's offensive success in that game came with third down conversions (60 percent) and fourth down conversions (2-for-2). ... After spotting the Indians a 14-0 lead, the Pirates made it close and nearly pulled off a comeback with a last-second play following an onside kick recovery, but Venice snuffed it out with a game-ending sack. ... This one could come down to who has the ball last. ... And it's quickly become a rivalry after Braden River beat Venice twice last year, including knocking the Indians from the playoffs.
Prediction: Braden River 28, Venice 24
Jason Dill
