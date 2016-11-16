Sports

Mitchell's 31 leads Ohio State over Cleveland State

By CRAIG MERZ Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Kelsey Mitchell scored 31 points to lead four teammates in double figures and No. 7 Ohio State beat Cleveland State 96-78 on Wednesday night.

The Buckeyes (2-1) won despite poor 3-point shooting from everyone except the junior All-American guard. Early in the fourth quarter her teammates were 0 for 11 from beyond the arc while she was 7 for 13. Finally, Sierra Calhoun hit a 3-pointer as Ohio State finished 8 for 27 from 3-point range.

Stephanie Mavunga, Tori McCoy, Shayla Cooper and Kiara Lewis each had 12 points for the Buckeyes.

Ashanti Abshaw scored 25 points for the Vikings (1-1) and Khayla Livingston 14.

The Buckeyes, who never trailed, led 51-34 at the half and extended the lead to 27 after through quarters after the Vikings went more than six minutes without a basket.

Ohio State responded to a 92-80 home loss to No. 4 South Carolina on Monday by picking up the tempo and using its advantage inside.

The Vikings (1-1) won their opener, beating Evansville 66-62 on Saturday.

TIP-INS

Cleveland State: The Vikings played their first ranked opponent since Green Bay in the 2011-12 season and it was the first top-10 team they've played since No. 7 Notre Dame in the 2010 NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes increased their record to 6-0 vs. Cleveland State. The most recent meeting was 68-54 victory on Dec 15, 2008.

UP NEXT

Cleveland State: With two road games completed to open the season, the Vikings home opener is Saturday vs. Toledo.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes play the final of a four-game homestand against Long Island University Brooklyn on Saturday.

