George Mason uses big 2nd half to beat D III Lebanon Valley

Marquise Moore scored 19 points and 10 rebounds, Otis Livingston II had 16 points, five rebounds and six assists, and George Mason needed a second-half rally to beat Division III-member Lebanon Valley 90-65 on Tuesday night.
Lebanon Valley led 43-33 at halftime, but George Mason opened the second half on a 6-0 run. Kameron Murrell gave George Mason a 54-53 lead — its first since 4-3 — with 12:26 remaining and Jaire Grayer's dunk extended it to 59-53.
George Mason outscored Lebanon Valley 27-16 midway through the second half. Livingston went coast-to-coast, converted a 3-point play and had a layup on George Mason's next possession for a 74-61 lead.
Grayer added 14 points for George Mason (1-1) and Jalen Jenkins had 10.
Sam Light scored 19 points and Andy Orr added 18 for Lebanon Valley. Marquis Davis had 13 points and six rebounds for the Flying Dutchmen, who were held to 36 percent shooting.
