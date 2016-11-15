Clemons has 28 points, Campbell drubs Div. III Bridgewater

Chris Clemons scored 19 of his 28 points in just 11 minutes of the first half as Campbell drubbed Division III Bridgewater 101-45 on Tuesday night.
Clemons, who was good on all four shots from beyond the arc, also made 10 of 12 from the floor. Damontez Oliver and Cory Gensler added 10 points apiece as 13 Camels scored. Campbell (1-1) shot 61.7 percent (37 of 60) from the floor and hit 60 percent of its long range shots. The Camels dished out 25 assists and had 12 steals, with Clemons grabbing three.
This was the largest winning margin in Campbell's Division I era. The old record was 52 points over Ferrum in 1994.
The Camels led throughout, running out to a 46-22 halftime advantage.
Efe Balfour led the Eagles with 15 points. Bryce Boggs added eight and Jesse Case grabbed seven rebounds.
Comments