Behind Enemy Lines: What you should know about Venice High football

With Braden River High’s varsity football team becoming the last remaining team competing in the Florida High School Athletic Association state playoffs, the Herald is bringing back last season’s popular glimpse into the Pirates’ upcoming opponent.
We went “Behind Enemy Lines,” for a Q&A with Venice Gondolier sports editor Scott Lockwood on Braden River’s region semifinal opponent, the Venice High Indians.
BH: Who are the players to watch for Venice?
SL: Several. Tailback Matt Laroche has 2,160 yards and 30 touchdowns on the season. Has offers from Old Dominion and more on the way. Tight end Aaron Hackett has already committed to Syracuse and WR Jaivon Heiligh is drawing interest from the Power 5 conferences. QB Bryce Carpenter is also drawing interest.
BH: What’s the most challenging aspect for opposing defenses in slowing down Venice’s offense?
SL: Venice brings an up-tempo, no-huddle approach that has given opponents fits all season. If defenses key on trying to stop the running game, Carpenter can beat teams with his arm — as evidenced by five touchdown passes in last week’s 56-0 regional quarterfinal win over then 9-1 South Fort Myers.
BH: What are Venice’s strengths?
SL: They have so many weapons on offense that it’s hard to stop just one or two. Their offensive line has gotten better as the year has gone on and gives Carpenter time to throw when the Indians take to the air. Venice’s defensive line is one of the best in the area at stuffing the run. They’re good at swarming to the ball and have a knack for forcing turnovers and short fields.
BH: What are Venice’s weaknesses?
SL: They occasionally give up the big play in the passing game, which we saw when these two teams met last month.
BH: What adjustments is Venice making for a rematch with Braden River after it went down to the wire in last month’s instant classic?
SL: They have to focus on slowing down Braden River’s passing attack. Venice head coach John Peacock admitted they weren’t ready for the aerial assault in last month’s meeting.
BH: What are the keys to potentially beating Venice on Friday night?
SL: Braden River will have to somehow force Venice out of rhythm on offense and take Laroche out of the game. If they can slow down Laroche, who had 325 yards in the first meeting, and take away some of Carpenter’s weapons in the passing game they’ll have a shot at knocking off Venice an advancing to the regional final again.
BH: Why is Venice an electric atmosphere to play in Friday, and how does that crowd rattle opponents?
SL: I think a lot of has to do with the small-town atmosphere and the fact that fans here in Venice get behind all of teams in every sport. During the offseason, several upgrades were made to Powell-Davis Stadium, including a giant JumboTron that dwarfs the new student section in the east end zone. It’s given Friday nights a boost for sure and it’s given the stadium the atmosphere of a small-college stadium.
BH: What’s the X-factor for Friday’s game?
SL: We’ve already discussed the impact that Laroche will have, so I’m going to go with Braden River quarterback Louis Colosimo against the Venice secondary. The Indians haven’t faced a quarterback that’s anywhere close to the level Colosimo showed in last month’s meeting, so it’ll be interesting to see if Venice has made the adjustments needed to slow him down. Pirates tailbacks Raymond Thomas and Deshaun Fenwick, who both had success last year against Venice, could also have a say in the outcome if they can find a way around the Venice front seven.
BH: What’s your prediction?
SL: 31-28 Venice. To me, this is almost a pick ‘em type game, but I have to give the edge to Venice because it’s being played at Powell-Davis Stadium and Indians players have talked all year about how bad last year’s 17-0 loss to the Pirates in the regional semifinal hurt. If Braden River can keep Venice from getting off to a fast start, it could come down to has the ball last in the fourth quarter. I’m not sure we’ll see the same shootout we saw last month because the defenses have had time to adjust, but this game has all the ingredients for another instant classic that’s turning this rivalry into one of the best in the state.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
