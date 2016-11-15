Palmetto’s Christian Kalish follows family to Air Force commitment

In a sense, Christian Kalish’s decision to play football at a military academy always felt like a given. His stepfather and great uncle were both in the United States Marine Corps. His brother was in the United States Army. His biological father and grandfather were both in the United States Navy.
“It’s been such a strong tradition in my family,” Kalish said. “Probably every male role in my family. That’s how big of a tradition it is.”
Still, Kalish was hesitant when he went to visit Air Force during the summer, on the eve of Palmetto’s start to fall practice. He still thought of military life as what he saw in movies or commercials. Plus Colorado Springs, Colo., was a long way from Parrish.
But the Falcons were the first team to offer the offensive lineman and the most consistent in communicating with him through the summer. Coupled with his family’s military ties, he wanted to give AFA a chance.
“I thought it was going to be hardcore military,” Kalish said. “Once I got there and once I got on campus I was like, ‘This place is really nice.’”
Kalish made his decision all but official last Monday when he verbally committed to Air Force shortly after the conclusion of his senior season with the Tigers. He chose the Falcons over Army, Bethune-Cookman, Jacksonville and Cornell, who had all extended offers to Kalish since the spring. AFA pushed ahead of the rest through its initiative.
Kalish will take one more official visit during January, but doesn’t plan on visiting anywhere else. Two of his fellow offensive linemen, Corey Brady and Rodshon Williams, also have Division I offers, although Williams’ are for his play at defensive tackle.
Air Force first offered Kalish during spring practice when running backs and special teams coach Ben Miller came to Palmetto to see the Tigers practice. He’s led Kalish’s recruitment, but the academy’s unique appeals helped seal his commitment.
Kalish hopes to pursue a medical track at AFA and said he would have liked to study medicine no matter where he ended up. Only a service academy, though, would have a program which drops cadets into the woods for weeks at a time to hone survival skills.
“It’s a bunch of cool things like that I get to do that’s really amazing,” Kalish said. “I’m not going to be able to do that anywhere else.”
Kalish was also attracted by the Falcons’ offense, a triple-option system which allows him to do more of his preferred run blocking. As a second-team All-Area selection last fall and the anchor of one of Manatee County’s best offensive lines this year, Kalish has excelled when bowling over defensive ends and linebackers in the running game from his spot at right tackle.
Air Force, however, will likely move the 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman to guard or center, so Kalish made an effort to bounce around all positions during practices. He spent time at guard, serving as an emergency option despite being a four-year tackle with the Tigers, and even worked on snapping before practices in anticipation for what a college could want.
“Especially during spring in case anybody got hurt,” Kalish said. “They could just throw me in anywhere.”
News and nuggets:
- Tyrone Collins picked up his 11th offer Wednesday when Kentucky extended a scholarship offer to the Braden River defensive back. The junior now has 11 offers — more than any other Manatee County player in the Class of 2018 — and two from Southeastern Conference schools. Collins has also been offered by Missouri, Michigan, Boston College, Iowa State, Cincinnati, South Florida, Central Florida, Florida Atlantic, Western Kentucky and Bowling Green.
- Palmetto defensive back Derrick Bradley took his visit, traveling to Buffalo on Saturday to watch the Bull's 35-24 loss to Miami (Ohio). Bradley, a junior, was a first-team All-Area selection as a sophomore and was a key part of the Tigers defense that allowed only 906 yards and six touchdowns through the air this fall. Bradley led Palmetto with 11 passes defended this year.
Thanks to @CoachLeipold , @CoachRobIanello and rest of UB staff for inviting me to last home game. It was a great atmosphere. Go Bulls pic.twitter.com/NEOgHSAnRl— Derrick Bradley Jr. (@Islandboi20) November 13, 2016
- Braden River end Taylor Upshaw took another visit Saturday to Clemson, where his brother, Regan Upshaw Jr., is a freshman walk-on linebacker for the No. 5 Tigers. The junior, who is the son of former Buccaneer Regan Upshaw, played in his first postseason Friday. Upshaw already has six offers from Pittsburgh, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, South Florida, Central Florida, Navy and California, where his father played.
