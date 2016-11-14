James free throws lifts Wyoming past Montana, 73-72

Justin James hit two free throws with 30 seconds left to lift Wyoming to a 73-72 win over regional rival Montana and spoil the Grizzlies home opener Monday night.
The victory was the second straight for the Cowboys to start the season and left the Grizzlies 0-2. Montana lost at USC in its season opener Friday.
Jack Lopez gave Montana the lead, 30-27, with under five minutes to play in the first half. But the Cowboys retook the lead, 34-33, on Hayden Dalton's two free throws with 2:11 left and pushed it to a 41-35 advantage at the break.
Jared Samuelson's layup with 8:19 left gave Montana a 58-51 lead, but Wyoming rallied.
Mario Dunn pulled Montana even at 71-71 with 2:34 remaining, however neither team scored again until James knocked down his free throws.
Walter Wright attempted a layup for Montana as time expired but Alan Herndon blocked his shot.
Comments