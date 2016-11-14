Marc Gasol scores 22 points, Grizzlies beat Jazz 102-96

Marc Gasol scored a season-high 22 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Utah Jazz 102-96 on Monday night.
The Grizzlies used a 9-2 run sparked by Mike Conley's step-back 3-pointer and a three-point play by Gasol to take a 94-88 lead with 1:25 remaining. Memphis led by as many as 13, but the Jazz kept answering with big plays from Joe Ingles and Trey Lyles.
Conley had 18 points and seven assists, and Zach Randolph added 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
Ingles scored a career-high 20 points and Lyles chipped in 18.
The Grizzlies led 56-48 at halftime behind a 56.8 shooting percentage, their best in any half this season. They also contained Utah's best players — Gordon Hayward, Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert were held to 13 combined points on 4-of-12 shooting in the first 24 minutes.
TIP INS
Grizzlies: Gasol has extended his range. After making 12 3-pointers over his first eight seasons combined, he made two Monday to bring his season total to 12. ... Vince Carter scored 20 points off the bench.
Jazz: Rodney Hood (illness) and George Hill (thumb) did not play. It was Hill's fifth consecutive game out. ... Boris Diaw returned from a right leg contusion after missing eight games. ... Favors left the game in the fourth quarter with left knee soreness and did not return.
HOME SWEET HOME
The Jazz returned home after a five-game road trip on which they went 4-1. Coach Quin Snyder was asked if he was sure he wanted to return to Salt Lake City?
"You always want to be at home," Snyder said. "The whole thing about any game, and particularly a longer road trip, is hopefully you can get better. In our case, that means getting healthy. Try to learn how to win when you're not at full strength, which has unfortunately been a theme for us so far this year.
"I think guys support each other and sometimes that's the most important thing for guys that are thrust into roles that aren't as permanent and they're able to get confidence and confidence is a big thing. Coach can try to give it to you. You can find it on your own and teammates can help you locate it. I think that's one of the things we've got going."
CULTURE CHANGE
The Grizzlies made a coaching change after last season despite making the playoffs for six consecutive seasons. Coach David Fizdale said they have to be patient while adapting to a new culture and new roles. However, the days of Grit and Grind from coach Dave Joerger's era aren't all the way over.
"I don't want to subtract from any of that," Fizdale said. "I still want it to be gritty. I just don't want our offense to be in a grind. I want to be able to get the ball up the court and score more points. Our field goal attempts are where they need to be, we just aren't shooting the ball great. ... A lot of that is chemistry and sometimes the shots just don't fall."
UP NEXT
Grizzlies: Memphis travels to face the Clippers on Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game trip. The Clippers began Monday with the best record in the Western Conference at 9-1.
Jazz: Utah hosts the Bulls on Thursday night, facing Dwyane Wade in Chicago for the first time.
