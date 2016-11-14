Baylor fading into final home game unranked and hurting

3:43 Musician Maurice Myers makes thank you video for Lakewood Ranch doctor who repaired his thumb Pause

1:33 Children's Guardian Fund helps kids who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

1:39 Man suspected of killing California deputy is arrested

2:18 Florida's algae crisis center of Bradenton luncheon

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail

1:17 Teacher returns to Rowlett after bout with breast cancer