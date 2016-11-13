Kane helps Blackhawks hand Canadiens 2nd regulation loss

Patrick Kane keeps finding new ways to score big goals — and the Chicago Blackhawks keep on rolling.
Kane, the reigning NHL scoring leader and MVP, scored a spectacular tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the Blackhawks beat Montreal 3-2 on Sunday night, handing the league-leading Canadiens just their second regulation loss of the season.
Kane snapped a 2-all tie with 3:37 left in the second to cap a terrific individual effort. He skated down the slot, fooled Jeff Petry with a move and chipped a shot past Al Montoya — while falling to the ice with Max Pacioretty checking him closely from behind.
So where does that one rate in Kane's growing highlight reel library?
"It was a different one, that's for sure," Kane said. "I don't know if I've scored going to the ground like that. Pretty cool, for sure."
"That had the wow factor all over it," Chicago coach Joel Quenneville added. "All of a sudden he makes a play with a guy draped all over him, makes a great shot falling to the ice."
Even Montoya was impressed.
"There's not many guys that can make that play," Montoya said. "He's one of two, and I think (former Red Wings star Pavel) Datsyuk is already gone. Heck of a goal."
Marian Hossa added his team-leading ninth and rookie Gustav Forsling scored his first in the NHL as Chicago improved to 9-0-2 in its last 11 and ended Montreal's four-game winning streak. The Blackhawks haven't lost in regulation since Oct. 21 at Columbus.
"(The Canadiens) are 13-1-1 coming into tonight, so it's a big win for us," Kane said. "Good measuring stick. We know they played back-to-back, but we took it to 'em for the most part."
Shea Weber and Andrei Markov scored for Montreal in a matchup of conference leaders. The Canadiens beat Detroit 5-0 in Montreal on Saturday night while the Blackhawks rested after losing 3-2 to Washington in overtime on Friday.
Both goalies faced teams from their hometowns. Montoya, the Canadiens backup, made 32 saves in his first appearance since a 10-0 loss at Columbus on Nov. 4.
Chicago's Corey Crawford, from Montreal, stopped 21 shots and came up big late in the game to preserve the lead. He denied Andrew Shaw on a rebound with a sliding pad save with 6:50 left and stopped Alex Galchenyuk from the edge of the crease with 20 seconds to go.
"We didn't have the same energy we're used to having," Montreal coach Michel Therrien said. "We made that push at the end and Crawford made some solid saves for them.
The 37-year-old Hossa has goals in four straight games and eight of nine. His 508th career goal on Sunday moved him past Canadiens icon Jean Beliveau into 40th place on the NHL's all-time list.
Artem Anisimov, who entered tied with Kane for the Blackhawks points lead with 17, returned after missing one game with an upper-body injury.
Montreal forward Andrew Shaw, a member of Chicago's 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup teams, played his first game at the United Center following a salary cap-forced trade to the Canadiens last summer. Shaw got a standing ovation from the crowd of 21,762 during a video tribute in the first period.
Forsling opened the scoring with 7:54 remaining in the first on a screened shot from the left point. With several players in front, the drive sailed past Montoya's glove.
The Canadiens went ahead with goals 1:41 apart and on consecutive shots early in the second.
Weber tied it 1-1 just 59 seconds into the period with a fluke power-play goal. His shot from from a sharp angle — almost in the right corner — deflected off Chicago defenseman Michal Kempny's stick and over Crawford's shoulder.
Markov put Montreal ahead at 2:40 on a high shot from the slot with Chicago's Brian Campbell and Montreal's Paul Byron screening in front.
Hossa tied it 2-all with 8:31 left in the second. After Montoya made a left pad save on Nick Schmaltz's shot from the blue line, Hossa popped in the rebound from the right edge of the crease.
After Kane put Chicago ahead, the Blackhawks dominated and checked smartly in the third to hold on — and Crawford came through at the end.
NOTES: Therrien coached his 500th game with the Canadiens. He's guided Montreal over two stints, sandwiched around 272 games with Pittsburgh. ... Pacioretty was struck in the mouth by a puck that deflected off Kempny's skate with 36 seconds left in the first, but returned for the second period. ... Chicago F Tyler Motte missed his third game with a lower-body injury. ... Montreal scratches were C Brian Flynn and F Greg Pateryn. Chicago sat out F Jordin Tootoo and D Michal Rozsival.
