Top 25 Capsules

Isaiah Briscoe and De'Aaron Fox each scored a career-high 21 points, Malik Monk added 16 and No. 2 Kentucky pulled away from Canisius early in the second half for a 93-69 victory Sunday night.
Briscoe topped his previous high of 20 last December at UCLA behind 9-of-13 shooting that helped Kentucky (2-0) rally from a seven-point first half deficit to build a 44-35 halftime advantage.
Freshmen and fellow guards Fox and Monk combined to shoot 11 of 24 en route to career scoring bests in their short careers, while 6-foot-10 newcomer Bam Adebayo had 14 points and 11 rebounds a game after a foul-plagued debut on Friday.
Kentucky shot 51 percent from the field.
Kassius Robertson had 16 points, Jermaine Crumpton 13 and Phil Valenti 12 for Canisius (0-1) in the coaching debut of Reggie Witherspoon.
NO. 6 NORTH CAROLINA 97, CHATTANOOGA 57
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Joel Berry II scored 18 points to help North Carolina beat Chattanooga.
Kennedy Meeks added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Tar Heels (2-0), who have won 15 straight home openers. UNC shot 56 percent through the first 24 minutes in building a lopsided lead, pushing ahead for good with a 21-5 run late in the first half for a 44-33 lead at the break.
The Tar Heels then scored nine straight out of the break to blow it open.
Greg Pryor scored 17 points for the Mocs (1-1), who won Friday at Tennessee.
