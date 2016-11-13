Sydney FC extends winning streak to 6 with 4-1 win v Perth

Milos Ninkovic scored two goals and created another to help Sydney FC beat Perth Glory 4-1 on Sunday and extend its winning streak to six matches to start the Australian A-League season.
Sydney FC has 18 points, six more than any other team after six rounds. The team has also already tallied 17 goals, a record mark for this stage of the Australian season.
Perth's Irish striker, Andy Keogh, missed two early chances before Ninkovic scored the opener for Sydney in the 14th, swooping on a defensive blunder.
The 21-year-old Serbian playmaker then provided the assist for Bobo's 38th-minute goal to give Sydney a 2-0 lead.
Perth then cut the margin by forcing an own-goal from Rhyan Grant and the game was in the balance. But Ninkovic restored the two-goal cushion with an 80th-minute volley and skipper Alex Brosque completed the rout in the 88th.
"The last six games we've played good, but I think we can play much better with the ball," Ninkovic said. "We just need to control more ball. This season is going to be much better than last year."
Melbourne City hung on to second place when it opened the round with a 2-1 win over Newcastle to move to 12 points, and Brisbane Roar remained in third with a 1-1 draw against defending champion Adelaide, which is winless after six rounds.
Melbourne Victory finally fulfilled some of its rich attacking potential with a 3-0 win over Western Sydney on Saturday to move into fourth place on 10 points, leaving the Wanderers without a win in four games and slipping to seventh spot.
After losing its first four games, Wellington beat Central Coast 2-0 for its second straight win to move into the top six for the first time this season.
