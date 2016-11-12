Nets finish strong, beat Suns 122-104 for first road win

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, leading the Brooklyn Nets to their first road victory of the season, 122-104 over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.
The Nets held a 102-100 lead with 4:16 to play but scored the next 17 points, including Brook Lopez's 3-pointer with 1:47 to go to make it 113-100.
Trevor Booker added 19 points and eight rebounds, and Sean Kilpatrick had 19 points and nine boards for the Nets. Joe Harris also scored 19 points.
T.J. Warren scored 18 points for the Suns. Jared Dudley added 17 off the bench and Alex Len scored 11 points to go with 10 rebounds.
