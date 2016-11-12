Southeastern Louisiana beats Abilene Christian 31-19

Justin Alo threw for two touchdowns to lead Southeastern Louisiana to a 31-19 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday night.
Alo had 293 yards passing for the Lions (6-4, 6-2 Southland Conference) with touchdown throws going to Juwaan Rogers and Brandon Acker. Julius Maracalin ran for 123 yards and a score on 22 carries.
In the first quarter, Alo threw a 30-yard touchdown strike to Rogers and a 13-yard score to Acker to give the Lions a 14-3 lead at the end of the period. The Wildcats (2-9, 2-7) had trimmed the lead to 14-13 late in the second quarter before Maracalin ran for a score to extend the Lions advantage to 21-13 at halftime.
Jake Jiannoni had a fumble recovery for touchdown after a sack of the Wildcats' Dallas Sealey to make it 28-13 with 10:28 left in the third.
Sealey threw for 300 yards and a score for Abilene Christian.
