November 12, 2016 8:42 PM

Edwin lifts Kent State past Cleveland State in OT 79-74

The Associated Press
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

Jimmy Hall scored 19 points to go with a career-high 18 rebounds and Deon Edwin got 10 of his 12 points in overtime as Kent State stopped a Cleveland State rally for a 79-74 win Saturday.

Trailing 69-68 in overtime, Kent State (1-0) got a 7-0 run fueled by Edwin — two layups and a 3-pointer — to put the Golden Flashes on top for good with 1:06 left. Edwin also had a jumper to open the scoring in OT and closed out the extra period with a free throw to seal it.

Mitch Peterson added 17 points and Danny Pippen had 13 for Kent State, which controlled the boards 41-28.

Cleveland State (0-1) trailed by as much as 21 but rallied to force overtime on a 3-pointer from Jamarcus Hairston to tie it at 66 at the end of regulation.

Bobby Word's 17 points led four Vikings in double figures.

