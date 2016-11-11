Wright State holds off Southern Illinois, wins opener 85-81

Steven Davis gave Wright State a five-point lead with a 3-ponter with less than a minute to go and the Raiders held off Southern Illinois the rest of the way to take an 85-81 win in the season opener Friday night.
Mike La Tulip hit four straight free throws in the final minute to seal the victory.
Mark Alstork finished with 30 points to lead Wright State, hitting 10 of 19 from the field and 4 of 7 from distance. Davis finished with 26 points. La Tulip added 10 points and grabbed six boards.
Wright State shot 46.6 percent from the field, knocking down 27 of 58 shots, including 10 of 19 from beyond the arc.
Mike Rodriguez finished with 29 points, passed out six assists and made three steals to lead the Salukis, who were 28 of 55 (50 percent) from the field and 9 of 20 from distance.
