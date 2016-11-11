Rivera scores 18 in Stetson's 78-62 season-opening win

Angel Rivera scored 18 points and Stetson opened the season with a 78-62 victory over Webber International on Friday night.
Divine Myles added 14 points and five assists, Derick Newton 12 points and seven rebounds and Brian Pegg 11 points for the Hatters.
The NAIA Warriors (1-3) led until Leo Goodman's free throw tied the game at 19-all with 11:15 left in the first half. Myles then scored five points and Rivera added a layup for a seven-point lead and the Hatters stayed in front from there, leading 36-26 at halftime and going up by as many as 18 late in the game.
Daniel Coffee led Webber with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Cody Carden also scored 14 points with Joelle Bigham adding 13.
Stetson was just 4 of 20 from 3-point range and Webber only 4 of 21. But the Hatters made 28 of 41 free throws to 14 of 17 for Webber.
