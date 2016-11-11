Stith with 23 leads Old Dominion over James Madison 62-55

Brandon Stith scored 23 points as Old Dominion beat James Madison 62-55 in a season opener for both teams on Friday night.
Stith was 10 of 13 from the field including three 3-pointers and led the Monarchs with 11 rebounds. Jordan Baker added 21 points with four rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Stith opened the second half with a jumper to put the Monarchs up 32-31 after being down by one at halftime. They never trailed after that. James Madison got as close as 60-54 with 36 seconds left to play but Baker sank two free throws in the final 13 seconds to keep the Monarchs on top.
James Madison took a 26-24 lead on a jumper by Joey McLean late in the first half and the Dukes led 31-30 at the break.
Shakir Brown led the Dukes with 16 points. McLean added 10 points.
