Tinkle leads Beavers past Prairie View A&M

Tres Tinkle had 20 points and 15 rebounds and Drew Eubanks added 14 points, eight rebounds and tied a school record with seven blocks Friday night as Oregon State cruised past Prairie View A&M 78-58 in the season opener.
JaQuori McLaughlin, playing his first college game, scored 12 points off the bench for the Beavers.
Daquan Cook had 14 points and four steals and L.J. Westbrook scored 13 points for the Panthers.
Both teams shot poorly, but Oregon State made 37 of 49 free throws, while the Panthers only went to the line 17 times in the game. The Beavers also outrebounded the Panthers 48-33.
The Beavers went on a 17-2 run, capped by a pair of Cheikh N'diaye free throws, to take a 25-11 lead with 6:10 left in the first half.
Oregon State led 36-22 at the break and was ahead by double digits the entire second half.
BIG PICTURE
Prairie View A&M: The Panthers started last season 1-18 before Byron Smith was named interim coach, and led the squad to a 6-6 finish. The team is now officially Smith's. . Three of the top four scorers for Prairie View A&M on Friday were transfer students.
Oregon State: The Beavers must replace the production of Gary Payton II, now in the NBA D-League, to make the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. Last season, Payton led Oregon State in points, rebounds, assists and steals. . Payton also holds the school record with seven blocks.
UP NEXT
Prairie View A&M plays Saturday at Fresno State, the Mountain West Conference's defending champion. The Panthers open the season with four road games.
Oregon State looks for a second win to start the season versus Texas-San Antonio on Sunday in Corvallis.
