Durr scored 24 points as No. 5 Louisville routs UT Martin

Asia Durr scored 24 points in 21 minutes and No. 5 Louisville rolled to a 100-57 win over UT Martin on Friday night.
Myshia Hines-Allen added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Briahanna Jackson scored 13 points as the Cardinals substituted liberally in the second half.
The Cardinals opened their first game of the year on a 21-0 run, with help from an active full-court press that disrupted numerous Skyhawk possessions.
UT Martin finished the game with 32 turnovers.
The Skyhawks finally scored their first points of the game on a Myah Taylor layup just over six minutes into the game.
Louisville moved the ball well against an undersized and overmatched UT Martin defense, finishing with 23 assists on 37 made baskets.
Taylor led UTM with 14 points and Ashton Feldhaus scored 12.
BIG PICTURE
Louisville: Following a season that ended with a disappointing second-round NCAA Tournament exit, the Cardinals opened their season about as well as possible on the way to an easy road win.
UT Martin: A young Skyhawk team that must replace several leaders from last year's WNIT participant got valuable experience against a high-level opponent skilled at causing turnovers with its press.
UP NEXT:
Louisville: The Cardinals return home Sunday afternoon to play another Ohio Valley Conference school, Belmont.
UT Martin: The Skyhawks open a four-game road trip with a Monday game at North Carolina A&T.
Comments