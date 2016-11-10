Conelias’ late goal lifts Braden River in girls soccer

Olivia Conelias tapped in the game’s lone goal in the final minute of play to lift Braden River High School to a 1-0 victory against Punta Gorda Charlotte on Thursday.
The goal was set up by Ashley Tollner, who took a centering pass, drew the goalie toward her and then laid the ball toward the left post, where Conelius was in position.
Mackenzie Morritz posted her third shutout of the season.
Braden River (3-1-1, 1-0-0 Class 4A-District 11) returns to action Thursday at Venice. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Saint Stephen’s 8, Imagine 0: Kendall Miller, Julianne Dunbar and Jackie Schlossberg each had two goals, and Zoey Block added a goal of her own, as Saint Stephen’s (3-0) continued its undefeated run with a victory over Imagine on Thursday.
The eighth goal came on a shot by a St. Stephen’s player that ricocheted off an Imagine player and went into the Imagine goal.
Saint Stephen’s next game is a district match at home against Out-of-Door Academy.
Bradenton Christian 8, Canterbury 0: Molly Setsma scored four goals and added two assists to lead the Panthers (2-0). Hailey Stovall, Rayna Smith, Catherine Calhoun and Maddison Allen completed the scoring. Allen contributed two assists. Smith recorded the shutout in goal. She scored on a penalty kick; the goal was the first of her varsity career. Bradenton Christian, which led 6-0 at halftime, returns to action Monday at home against North Port Imagine.
Boys soccer
Bradenton Christian 2, Canterbury 1: Tyler Pearson scored both goals, one unassisted and another with an assist by Nathan Cunneen, as the Panthers (1-0-1) got their first win of the season. Their next game is at home Monday against Imagine School.
Saint Stephen’s 9, Imagine 0: Nico Colucci had four goals and two assists, and Kevin Zandomenego and Jonathan Boyd each had two goals and one assist as St. Stephen’s trounced Imagine on Thursday. Noah Labelle also had a goal and two assists, and Cline Burgess, Danny Kukage and Zack Fernandes each had one assist. St. Stephen’s’ next game is a district match at home against Out-of-Door Academy.
Lakewood Ranch 7, Sarasota 0: Pablo Vargas scored three goals to lead Lakewood Ranch (2-0, 1-0 Class 5A-District 8). Anthony Hronchic, Chase Cohen, Matthew Tigeroros, Wilmer Yanez completed the scoring. Ryan Freeman recorded his first shutout of the season. The Mustangs next play Riverview at home on Tuesday.
Braden River 7, Charlotte 0: Samuel Goodwin scored twice to lead the Pirates (2-0, 1-0). Kemal Inandi, Jacob Hysell, Adrian Aguayo, Michael Villarante and Oswaldo Herrera completed the scoring for Braden River, which next plays at Southeast on Tuesday, 7 p.m. Parker Grier and Jake Buffaline combined on the shutout.
Girls basketball
Lakewood Ranch 72, Strawberry Crest 50: Ladazhia Williams scored 20 points to lead the Mustangs in their lone preseason game.
