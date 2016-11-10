Hometown heroes: How to watch former area football stars during Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 10
No. 15 North Carolina at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Who’s playing: Danny Doyle, DE, Manatee
Doyle is still a reserve defensive end for the Blue Devils during his redshirt sophomore season. Doyle, who received a scholarship during the summer, has started three times this year, but hasn’t played in back-to-back games.
Friday, Nov. 11
Boston College at No. 20 Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Who’s playing: Demarcus Christmas, DT, Manatee
Christmas remains Florida State’s starting defensive tackle against Boston College, even after the redshirt sophomore failed to record a stat during the Seminoles’ 24-20 win against North Carolina State on Saturday.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Rutgers at Michigan State, noon, Big 10 Network
Who’s playing: Josh Hicks, RB, Palmetto
Hicks is still Rutgers’ starting kick returner, but the junior’s role in the offense has re-emerged, as well. After going three games without a carry, the reserve running back has gotten at least four in each of the Scarlet Knights’ last two games.
Southern Illinois at Youngstown State, noon, ESPN3
Who’s playing: Eric Thompson, DB, Southeast
Thompson will be honored as part of Youngstown State’s senior day festivities and then start at his nickel back position for the Penguins, who are ranked 15th in the Football Championship Subdivision. Thompson ranks fifth on the team with 83 tackles.
Delta State University at Florida Institute of Technology, 2 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: De’Quan Reddick, DB, Palmetto; Simon Williams, WR, Palmetto
Reddick will contribute as Delta State’s backup free safety in this Division II regular-season finale. The senior has 33 tackles in his second season at the Cleveland, Miss., school. Williams has contributed at Florida Tech this season as a redshirt freshman in Melbourne and started in the slot during Saturday’s 45-21 win against University of West Georgia.
Georgia Tech at No. 18 Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
Who’s playing: Jake Stickler, OL, Manatee
Stickler is back on Georgia Tech’s depth chart after injuries limited him during recent weeks. The redshirt sophomore is slated as the Yellow Jackets’ backup left tackle against Virginia Tech.
Mercer at Samford, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Kelvin McKnight, WR, Manatee
McKnight, Samford’s starting slot receiver, is coming off one of his best performances of the season: a nine-catch, 118-yard effort during a 37-34 loss to The Citadel. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 21 in the Football Championship Subdivision, and the sophomore is second on the team with 756 receiving yards and six touchdown catches.
Idaho at Texas State, 4 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Jacob Sannon, WR, Southeast; Jordan Grabski, DB, Southeast
Sannon has multiple catches in back-to-back games for Idaho and will make his eighth start in the slot for the Vandals during his redshirt junior season. Grabski, a junior, has played in two games this year and is listed as one of Idaho’s backup strong safeties.
South Florida at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Who’s playing: Jonathan Hernandez, P, Manatee; Michael Galati, OL, Manatee; Brooks Larkin, OL, Manatee
Hernandez’s average yards per punt continues to hang near 40 during his redshirt sophomore season as South Florida’s punter. Galati and Larkin make up a significant portion of USF’s second-team offensive line. Galati, a redshirt sophomore, is the Bulls’ backup center. Larkin, a redshirt freshman, is their backup right guard.
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Comments