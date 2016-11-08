The Latest: Democratic US Sen. Patrick Leahy is re-elected

The Latest on the Vermont election (all times local):
7:05 p.m.
Vermont's Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy is heading back to Washington for his eighth term.
Leahy, the longest-serving member of the Senate, easily won re-election Tuesday over Republican challenger Scott Milne.
Milne, a travel industry executive, had focused his low-budget campaign on saying Leahy had been in Washington too long. He was a political newcomer two years ago when he nearly upset incumbent Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin.
When Leahy was first elected to the Senate in 1974, he was the first Democrat to represent the state in the Senate.
He focused his campaign on his experience and his ability to help Vermont residents.
---
7 p.m.
Democrat Hillary Clinton has won Vermont, which has three electoral votes.
The Associated Press called the state for Clinton shortly after the polls closed Tuesday.
Clinton was popular in Vermont, widely considered one of the most liberal states in the country. She was running against Republican Donald Trump.
Clinton supporter Heidi Ringer, of Montpelier, said Tuesday at the polls that she wanted Clinton to win because America needs to "remember what makes us great, and it's our kindness and our compassion and our intelligence."
---
5:30 p.m.
Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says Election Day turnout in Vermont appears to be heavy.
As of about 5 p.m., Condos said he doesn't have firm data, but is hearing from polling places around the state that turnout appears high.
Vermont already has set a new record for the number of registered voters.
The previous record for turnout was about 326,000 in 2008. That was President Barack Obama's first election to the White House.
This year, Vermont also has an open seat for governor, with a race featuring Republican Lt. Gov. Phil Scott versus Democrat Sue Minter.
12:30 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has voted in his hometown of Burlington, Vermont.
He says he just came back from a 12-state swing for Hillary Clinton and says he hopes that today "we defeat Donald Trump and we defeat him badly."
The independent U.S. senator from Vermont got 86 percent of the vote over Hillary Clinton in the state's Democratic presidential primary in March, before losing the party nomination to her.
He says he thinks this has been a particularly ugly election and he hopes the nation can get beyond this and "start focusing on the very serious issues that face this country."
He says he thinks Democratic gubernatorial candidate Sue Minter and Progressive/Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor David Zuckerman will be a great team for the state.
---
8 a.m.
The candidate of the tiny Liberty Union party isn't expected to win this year's election for governor of Vermont. But that candidate, former Boston Red Sox and Montreal Expos pitcher Bill Lee, still could throw a curveball.
If Lee gets enough votes to deny either Republican Phil Scott or Democrat Sue Minter a majority, the Legislature would decide the outcome in January. The race between Minter and Scott is widely expected to be close.
Outgoing Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin won two of this three two-year terms in office only when lawmakers decided the outcome on their return in January. In 2010, Lt. Gov. Brian Dubie conceded to Shumlin after the Democrat narrowly won a plurality of the vote. In 2014, Republican Scott Milne would not concede until lawmakers voted.
----
1:06 a.m.
With a good weather forecast and voter registration at an all-time high, Secretary of State Jim Condos says Vermonters could set a new record for turnout this Election Day.
More than 470,000 were registered to vote as of Friday, up from fewer than 454,000 in 2008. That was the year of President Barack Obama's first election to the White House and of Vermont's previous high water mark for turnout, 71.9 percent.
But 2008 had a less exciting gubernatorial race than this year's. Republican Gov. Jim Douglas was heavily favored to win his fourth term against Democratic House Speaker Gaye Symington and independent Anthony Pollina. This year it's a close race between Democrat Sue Minter and Republican Lt. Gov. Phil Scott for a seat left open by the retirement of Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin.
