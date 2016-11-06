Crosby scores 2, Penguins beat Sharks 5-0

0:11 Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market Pause

1:12 Tim Kaine speaks in Sarasota

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

0:24 Surveillance video shows mother's alleged assault on school bus driver

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

0:39 Cubs beat the Indians to win the 2016 World Series, fans celebrate in the street