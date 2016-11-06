Saturday's best

STARS
—Lamar Jackson, Louisville, accounted for seven TDs and 416 yards in three quarters to lead the No. 5 Cardinals to a 52-7 victory over Boston College.
—D'Onta Foreman, Texas, had career highs with 341 yards rushing and three TDs, leading the Longhorns over Texas Tech 45-37.
—Wilton Speight, Michigan, set a school record with 292 yards passing in the first half and finished with a career-high 362 while accounting for three TDs in the No. 2 Wolverines' 59-3 win over Maryland.
—Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State, threw for 457 yards and five TDs , helping the No. 22 Cowboys hold on for a 43-37 victory over Kansas State.
—Ronald Jones, USC, tied a school single-game record with four rushing TDs and had 171 yards to help the Trojans demolish Oregon 45-20.
—Kyle Hicks, TCU, ran for a career-high 192 yards with five TDs to help the Horned Frogs beat 13th-ranked Baylor 62-22.
—Chad Chalich, Montana, threw six of his program-record seven TD passes in the first half and had 388 yards in a 62-44 win over Idaho State.
—Christian McCaffrey, Stanford, rushed for 199 yards and a TD to help the Cardinal beat Oregon State 26-15.
—Aaron Jones, UTEP, ran for 228 yards and two TDs to help the Miners beat Houston Baptist 42-10.
—Rawleigh Williams, Arkansas, rushed for 148 yards and a pair of TDs as the Razorbacks defeated No. 10 Florida for the first time since 1982 with a 31-10 victory.
—Skyler Howard, West Virginia, threw three TD passes and ran for two more scores to lead the No. 14 Mountaineers to a 48-21 victory over Kansas, sending the Jayhawks to their 40th straight road loss.
—Luke Falk, Washington State, threw for 311 yards and four TDs and the No. 25 Cougars beat Arizona 69-7.
—Elijah Hood, North Carolina, ran for 168 yards and three TDs to help the No. 18 Tar Heels beat Georgia Tech 48-20.
—Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic, rushed for a school-record 252 yards and three TDs in a 42-25 victory over Rice.
—Jeremiah Briscoe, Sam Houston State, threw for 504 yards and six TDs, and broke a school record for touchdown passes in a season 40 in a 56-43 win over McNeese State.
—Austin Gahafer, Morehead State, threw for 465 yards and five TDs and set a Pioneer League record with 11,231 career yards in a 54-28 win over Butler.
—Carlos Henderson, Louisiana Tech, scored five touchdowns for the second time this season in a 45-24 win over North Texas.
---
TIDE TEST
Alabama's suffocating defense bottled up Leonard Fournette and allowed freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts the luxury of a few scoreless quarters to get accustomed to operating in deafening Death Valley against a talented, stingy LSU defense.
Hurts finally broke loose for a 21-yard touchdown run to break a scoreless tie early in the fourth quarter, and No. 1 Alabama remained unbeaten with a 10-0 shutout of the 15th-ranked Tigers on Saturday night.
The Crimson Tide won for the sixth straight time against LSU and remained alone in first place in the SEC West — a game ahead of Auburn.
--
AGGIES GO DOWN
Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald was hit a few yards shy of the end zone as one, two and then three Texas A&M defenders tried to pull him to the ground.
But the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder kept stumbling and straining, dragging the Aggies along with him as he finally fell into the end zone for a crucial touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
The sophomore quarterback — and these Bulldogs — weren't going to be denied in a 35-28 upset win over No. 7 Texas A&M, all but ending the Aggies' College Football Playoff hopes.
Fitzgerald's bruising 4-yard touchdown run was one of the many highlights for Mississippi State's running game, which finished with a season-high 365 yards. Fitzgerald ran for 182 yards and two touchdowns while Aeris Williams ran for a career-high 140 yards and a touchdown.
The Aggies were ranked No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, but will now almost certainly tumble out of contention.
---
JACKSON'S HEISMAN STATEMENT
Forearm cramps and finger numbness threatened to do what Boston College's defense couldn't: derail Lamar Jackson's Heisman Trophy run .
The Louisville quarterback left the game late in the second quarter after opening a five-touchdown lead, then he returned in the third quarter to run for another two touchdowns and lead the fifth-ranked Cardinals to a 52-7 victory over BC.
Jackson ran for a 69-yard score on the game's third play and added rushing TDs of 13 and 53 yards in the second half. The Heisman favorite also threw for TDs from 30, 44 and 10 yards out.
---
NUMBERS
9-Straight wins by The Citadel , a school record, after beating Samford 37-34.
69-Points by No. 25 Washington State against Arizona, its highest points total since 1997 and the most ever against a Pac-12 opponent.
1,521-Career yards receiving by Michigan's Jake Butt , most by a tight end in school history.
Comments