Persistent Pacers take advantage of weary Bulls, 111-94

0:11 Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market Pause

1:12 Tim Kaine speaks in Sarasota

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind

0:24 Surveillance video shows mother's alleged assault on school bus driver

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

3:15 Squirrel attacks at Florida senior-living community: 911 call

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy