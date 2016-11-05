IMG Academy shuts out Chaminade-Madonna to stay unbeaten in football

IMG Academy posted is second consecutive shutout, rolling to a 43-0 victory against Chaminade-Madonna College Prep on Saturday in Hollywood.
Quarterback Kellen Mond led the Ascenders with four touchdowns. He threw for two scores, connecting with tight end Tre McKitty and wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon. The two passing touchdowns increase Mond’s season total to 18, matching the Ascenders’ single-season and career mark, last reached by Shea Patterson in 2015. Patterson is now at the University of Mississippi.
Mond also scored twice on the ground, bringing his season total to 15. The Texas A&M commit needs one more rushing touchdown to tie the program’s single-season total (16) set by Bo Scarbrough during the inaugural 2013 season. Scarbrough is in the tailback rotation at the University of Alabama.
But the true star of the game was the IMG defense.
The shutout was the unit’s fourth this season. All four have occurred over the past five games. Only Jacksonville Trinity Christian has scored on the Ascenders since St. John’s College High School on Sept. 17. Trinity Christian is an FHSAA Class 3A playoff team that finished its regular season 7-3. Chaminade-Madonna also finished its regular season 7-3 and qualified for the Class 3A playoffs, which begin this week. Trinity Christian and Chaminade-Madonna would not meet in the postseason until the state final.
The Ascenders (9-0) return to action against Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy (9-1) on Saturday for their final home game. It is senior night. The Ascenders, who are ranked second nationally, will attempt to extend a 27-game winning streak. Kickoff at IMG Academy Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Week 12
Friday
Manatee at Orlando Dr. Phillips, 7:30
Braden River at Gulf Coast, 7:30
Southeast at Dunbar, 7:30
Cardinal Mooney at Melbourne Central Catholic, 7:30
Saturday
Saint Stephen’s at Seven Rivers Christian, TBD
Baltimore St. Frances at IMG Academy, 7
All times p.m.
Comments