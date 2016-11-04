Kvitova beats Strycova to advance at Elite Trophy tournament

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide Pause

0:11 Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market

0:26 Southeast head football coach Rashad West talks the importance of rivalry with Manatee

1:30 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

0:39 Manatee Technical College instructor John Kenney talks about jobs available in the plumbing field

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

0:57 Eckerd professor using Port Manatee lands for seagrass research

0:55 Candidates vying to be next Manatee County Commissioner for District 3 face off