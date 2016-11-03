Lakewood Ranch shuts out Mooney

Gi Krstec scored twice and Maria Gonzalez added one as Lakewood Ranch shut out Cardinal Mooney 3-0, in girls soccer on Thursday.
Holly Spillman and Heather Jones combined on the shutout for the Mustangs (2-0-0), who travel to North Port on Tuesday. Makenzie Fisher contributed two assists.
Out-of-Door 9, North Port Imagine 1: Natalie Gorji’s three goals led the Thunder in their season and District 1A-7 opener in North Port. Abby LaGasse, Chloe Flanders, Caitlin Lutton, Heather Squitieri, Mackenzie Dove and Riley Spingler also scored. Natalie Ryann McNivien had 3 assists. Out-of-Door Academy play at Sarasota Christian School on Monday (6 p.m.).
Manatee 3, Braden River 0: Julia Murdoch and Eva Preston scored in the first half and Kyra Himes added a second-half goal to lead the Hurricanes in their season opener at home. Ayla Johnston collected two assists, and Emma Moneuse recorded five saves en route to the shutout.
Braden River falls to 1-1.
