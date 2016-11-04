Giroux's shootout goal lifts Flyers over Islanders

0:11 Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market Pause

0:26 Southeast head football coach Rashad West talks the importance of rivalry with Manatee

0:39 High school football coach pours syrup into player's belly button

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

1:30 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

2:39 Trump slams Clinton over new email scandal in Miami

2:08 Once homeless Milbert children give tour of new Bradenton home

2:03 Miami-Dade's Venom One handles more than just poisonous snake bites

1:49 Taya Kyle speaks at Southeastern Guide Dogs