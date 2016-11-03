With drought over, Cubs' attention turns toward title repeat

1:09 High school football Week 11 preview - DeSoto County at Lakewood Ranch Pause

0:11 Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

0:39 High school football coach pours syrup into player's belly button

1:49 Taya Kyle speaks at Southeastern Guide Dogs

1:30 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

2:08 Once homeless Milbert children give tour of new Bradenton home

2:03 Miami-Dade's Venom One handles more than just poisonous snake bites