Lakewood Ranch, Saint Stephen’s open girls soccer season with wins

Lindsay Coleman scored two goals as the Lakewood Ranch girls soccer team opened the 2016-17 season with a 4-1 victory against visiting Venice on Tuesday night.
Maddison Krstec also had a goal for the Mustangs, and Faith Schyck scored a goal and had an assist.
Saint Stephen’s 5, St. Petersburg Keswick 3: The Falcons started their season with a road victory in Pinellas County.
Kendall Miller scored two goals to lead the Falcons. Ashleigh Rodhouse and Zoe Block also tallied goals for Saint Stephen’s, while Siddie Pennewill had two assists and goalie Katie Carlsen made four saves.
Sarasota Christian 6, Southeast 3: Alex Tolksdorf, Jamie Cline and Ambriel Jones scored goals for the host Seminoles, who lost their season opener.
Goalie Sara Harrison had 11 saves for Southeast.
LOCAL CALENDAR
Wednesday
Golf
Class 2A state tournament at Mission Inn and Resort, Howey-in-the-Hills, all day
Thursday
Girls soccer
Bayshore at Booker, 5 p.m.
Tarpon Springs at Southeast, 7 p.m.
Braden River at Manatee, 7 p.m.
Friday
Football
Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m.
Zephyrhills Christian at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m.
Manatee at Southeast, 7:30 p.m.
Cardinal Mooney at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.
Braden River at St. Petersburg Gibbs, 7:30 p.m.
Palmetto at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Desoto County at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.
HERALD STAFF REPORT
Comments