Sha’la McMillan breaks own record at World Weightlifting Championships

Only five months ago, Sha’la McMillan rewrote USA Weightlifting records, filling Team USA’s record book with her name. The senior at Palmetto High School entered the fall as the United States’ youth record-holder in both the snatch and total.
The Palmetto native found her biggest stage yet last week, breaking her record in the snatch on the way to earning a bronze medal at the International Weightlifting Federation’s Youth World Championships in Malaysia.
McMillan, who lifts in the 69-kilogram division, nailed all three lifts in the snatch, finishing with a 100-kilogram lift to break her American record of 96 kilograms and finish third in the world. McMillan’s medal was one of eight won by the United States, whose girls finished fourth in the world.
McMillan also finished seventh in the clean and jerk, maxing out at 119 kilograms. Her total of 219 kilograms, also an American record, placed her fifth overall, one kilogram behind a tie for third place.
McMillan’s lifts would also give her the records in the 75-kilogram division. Her 119-kilogram clean and jerk was two kilograms short of the American record set by California’s Marissa Klingseis in 2012.
Mustangs open Pop Warner playoffs with wins
The Manatee Mustangs began their run through the Pop Warner Little Scholars football postseason with dominating efforts. The Mustangs junior varsity team pounded the Silver Raiders, 26-0, on Saturday to win the Foundation for Youth Development conference and advance into the regional postseason. Manatee jumped to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter of the Division 2 semifinals and rolled past the Raiders to keep its season alive. The junior pee wee team routed the FishHawk Wolfpack, 34-6.
Manatee County’s other postseason teams, however, didn’t fare as well. After winning a three-way tiebreaker with the North Manatee Storm and South Tampa Titans, the East Manatee Bulldogs junior varsity team advanced to the Division 3 conference championship, where the Bulldogs lost a slugfest with the Carrollwood Hurricanes, 8-0. East Manatee’s pee wee team also dropped its postseason opener to the Wesley Chapel Cowboys, 13-7.
The Mustangs put one other team in to the D-2 semifinals at Mustangs Field, but both bowed out in the opening round, as well. A two-point conversion by St. Petersburg’s Silver Raiders was the difference in an 8-6 win against Manatee’s pee wee team. The Mustangs’ mighty mites team will play for a Division 2 championship Saturday, when they face the rival Manatee Wildcats at FishHawk Sports Complex.
STB hosts food drive in Bradenton
Suncoast Travel Ball had a week off in the region but returns to action Friday for a three-day baseball tournament in Bradenton. The second “Out Hit Hunger” baseball tournament is held in conjunction with a food drive, in which each player is asked to bring a non-perishable food item.
Divisions are available for ages 9 through 16 and play will be held at Braden River Park.
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Comments