Duane Campbell sweeps Desoto Enduro events

Duane Campbell swept the three Enduro-style races on Saturday’s card at Desoto Speedway.
Campbell twice pulled away from the field during the 35-lap Enduro main event. A red flag on Lap 15 forced him to do so the second time. Justin Ryan and Jacob Wozniak finished second and third, respectively.
In the 15-lap Enduro Road Course race, Campbell caught a late break. Richard Campbell had the car to beat only to be spun out by Steve Major with three laps to go. That handed the lead to Duane Campbell, who drove on to the win.
Richard Campbell and Kris Rummel finished second and third, respectively.
Duane Campbell finished the three-race sweep with a victory in the 10-lap Flag Pole race.
In other action Saturday night, Mark Burrows won the Semi Stock Demolition Derby; and Joe Lombardi won the Modified Demolition Derby.
Racing returns to Desoto Speedway on Saturday with the Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series, Sportsman, Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, TQ Midgets, Mini Stocks, Modified Mini Stocks and Bombers.
Herald Staff Report
DESOTO SPEEDWAY
Saturday, Oct. 29
at Bradenton
Stock Demo Derby: 1. Mark Burrows; 2. Aron Yahnke; 3. Josh Wetmore; 4. Dalton Ellis.
Road Course: 1. Duane Campbell; 2. Richard Campbell; 3. Kris Rummel; 4. Justin Ryan; 5. Joe Lombardi; 6. Jason Allen; 7. Steve Majors; 8. Michael Meeks; 9. Tony Meeks; 10. James Volk; 11. Trevor Appling; 12. Molly Lombardi; 13. James Prochaska; 14. Anne Osborne; 15. Justin Abbitt; 16. Todd Wozniak; 17. Bill Osborne.
Flag Pole: 1. Duane Campbell; 2. Kris Rummel; 3. Bill Osborne; 4. Justin Ryan; 5. Steve Majors; 6. James Volk; 7. Michael Meeks; 8. Molly Lombardi; 9. Joe Lombardi; 10. Trevor Appling; 11. Richard Campbell; 12. Anne Osborne.
Enduro: 1. Duane Campbell; 2. Justin Ryan; 3. Jacob Wozniak; 4. James Prochaska; 5. Joe Lombardi; 6. Tony Meeks; 7. Michael Meeks; 8. Kris Rummel; 9. James Volk; 10. Kyle Case; 11. Trevor Appling; 12. Bill Osborne; 13. Justin Abbott; 14. Molly Lombardi.
Modified Demo Derby: 1. Joe Lombardi; 2. Michael Cox; 3. Nick King; 4. Randy Kile; 5. Steve Cioppa; 6. Aaron Yahnke; 7. Billy Benoit.
Comments