Crawford makes 32 saves, Blackhawks beat Kings 3-0

Corey Crawford made 32 saves, Jonathan Toews and Marian Hossa each had a power-play goal and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on Sunday night.
Artem Anisimov also scored to extend his career-best point streak to seven games. He has six goals and five assists during the run.
Toews got his first goal of the season — the Chicago captain had just three assists in the Blackhawks' first eight games. Hossa scored into an empty net with 1:10 remaining.
Hossa was honored in a pregame ceremony for becoming the 44th player with 500 goals, a milestone he reached on Oct. 18.
The Blackhawks killed both of Los Angeles' power plays and for the first time in nine games didn't allow a power-play goal.
Crawford earned his 20th shutout, and the Kings were blanked for the second straight game. Los Angeles concluded a two-game Midwest swing after losing 1-0 in regulation at St. Louis on Saturday.
Los Angeles' Peter Budaj made 26 saves.
Crawford wasn't heavily tested in this one, but stopped Kyle Clifford point blank with 2:35 left following a turnover. Tyler Toffoli had two good chances in the third.
Kings coach Darryl Sutter remained stuck on 599 wins. Sutter launched his coaching career with the Blackhawks following eight seasons with them as a forward and ranks 14th in NHL coaching victories and fifth among active coaches.
Sutter has more than 100 wins with each of the four teams he's coached — Los Angeles, Chicago, San Jose and Calgary.
The Blackhawks had four power-play chances in the first period and Toews connected on the first one at 6:54 to give Chicago a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.
Toews' wrist shot from the top of the right circle beat Budaj on the glove side while Kings defensemen Jake Muzzin and Tom Gilbert screened Budaj.
Anisimov made it 2-0 from the left edge of the crease with 6:30 left in the second, set up after Hossa threaded a pass across the crease. Anisimov didn't quite handle the feed cleanly but controlled the puck with a quick move and chipped it over Budaj.
NOTES: Hossa held his daughter Zoja while being honored and got a big reaction from the crowd when the 2-year-old pinched his nose and then waved while the scoreboard camera zoomed in. ... Los Angeles D Brayden McNabb, who suffered an upper body injury in Saturday's 1-0 loss in St. Louis, sat out Sunday. Kings D Matt Greene, a healthy scratch since the second game of the season, was in the lineup. ... Blackhawks rookie D Gustav Forsling missed his second game with an upper body injury. ... Chicago rookie C Vincent Hinostroza, a scratch for the last four games, returned. ... Blackhawks F Andrew Desjardins, out since blocking a shot in Chicago's exhibition finale on Oct. 8, has resumed skating.
UP NEXT:
Kings: Host Anaheim on Tuesday to start a three-game homestand.
Blackhawks: Host Calgary at the United Center for the second time in eight days.
