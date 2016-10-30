Westbrook gets another triple-double, Thunder beat Lakers

Russell Westbrook scored 33 points as part of another triple-double to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-96 on Sunday night to remain unbeaten.
Westbrook, coming off a 51-point triple-double against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, also had 16 assists and 12 rebounds against the Lakers. According to the Thunder, he joined Magic Johnson, Jerry Lucas and Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history with two triple-doubles in the first three games of a season.
The Thunder have won 20 straight regular-season games when Westbrook registers a triple-double. He clinched this one, the 39th of his career, in the third quarter. He ended the game with season averages of 38.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 11.7 assists.
Victor Oladipo added 20 points for the Thunder.
D'Angelo Russell and Julius Randle each scored 20 points for the Lakers.
The Thunder led 58-46 at halftime, but the Lakers chipped away and pulled to 77-71 by the end of the third quarter.
A putback dunk by Enes Kanter and a steal and dunk by Oladipo pushed Oklahoma City's lead to 10 in the first minute of the fourth.
The Lakers tried to hang tough. Nick Young made a 3-pointer to trim Oklahoma City's lead to 95-91 with just under five minutes remaining. Adams scored in close, and Westbrook followed with a fast break dunk after a steal by Adams to put the Thunder back in control for good.
TIP-INS
Lakers: Randle made 5 of 6 shots in the first half, while the rest of the team made 13 of 39. ... Los Angeles shot 5 for 18 on 3s in the first half and finished 7 for 32 for the game. ... Luke Walton was denied his first road win as Lakers coach.
Thunder: Westbrook ranks second among active players behind LeBron James in triple doubles. James has 43. ... Oklahoma City had 17 assists on 23 baskets in the first half. ... Westbrook attempted 44 field goals and 20 free throws on Friday. He took 21 shots and six free throws on Sunday.
UP NEXT
Lakers travel to Indiana to play the Paul George and the Pacers on Tuesday.
Thunder head west to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday and the Golden State Warriors and former teammate Kevin Durant on Thursday.
