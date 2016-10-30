John Force beats daughter in NHRA Funny Car final

1:33 Manatee County High Schools Compete in Marching Band Competition Pause

0:33 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy

18:05 Stunning tour of the International Space Station

0:13 Snapchat video appears to show driver speeding before fatal crash

1:30 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

3:10 Trump on newly discovered Clinton emails: at last justice will be done

1:03 941Now looks to engage millennials

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

2:37 Hillary Clinton spokeswoman: We believe Russians behind WikiLeaks release of DNC emails