Cubs on brink of seeing special year end down 3-1 in Series

There could be a championship celebration at Wrigley Field on Sunday, just not the kind the Chicago Cubs and generations of their long-suffering fans dreamed of seeing.
Tops in the majors with 103 wins, the Cubs simply can't afford to lose another game. Otherwise, a championship drought dating to 1908 will continue.
The Cubs once again got shut down by Corey Kluber on Saturday night and didn't get the dominant start they needed from John Lackey.
Throw in two errors by third baseman Kris Bryant and it added up to a 7-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians in Game 4 of the World Series.
They trail 3-1and if they don't get more from their lineup or a big effort by ace Jon Lester on Sunday, it will once again be wait 'til next year for the Cubs.
That's not the way the Cubs or the fans who packed Wrigley Field and the neighboring bars envisioned it.
The surrounding streets were a sea of blue hours before the ballpark opened just as they were prior to Game 3. But the excitement and enthusiasm surrounding the Cubs' first trip to the World Series since 1945 has given way to disappointment after two tough losses.
By the time Javier Baez grounded to pitcher Dan Otero to end the game, there was almost an eerie quiet inside Wrigley after the 102-year-old ballpark had been rocking.
