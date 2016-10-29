Lemon Bay rolls past Bayshore

The return of Brayden Curry and Victor Mellor to the Lemon Bay High School offense helped spark the Manta Rays to a 43-20 victory against Bayshore in a Class 5A-District 11 game Friday.
Curry gained 143 yards on 23 carries and scored four touchdowns, while Mellor caught four passes for 93 yards and a touchdown on the first play of the game.
On the first play from scrimmage from their own 35 yard line, Hayden Wolff dropped back and hit Mellor in stride at midfield. Mellor outran the defense the rest of the way for a 65-yard touchdown pass. Brayden Curry ran for the two-point conversion, and the Mantas had an 8-0 lead just 22 seconds into the game.
Bayshore’s Jerry Robinson returned the ensuing kickoff to the Lemon Bay 21-yard line, but the Bruins were stopped on downs and the Mantas took over at the 22. Lemon Bay then moved 78 yards in 9 plays, the biggest a 39-yard run by Curry that brought the ball to the Bayshore 11. Hunter Weir scored on a 6-yard run and it was 15-0 with 4:15 to go in the first quarter.
But the Bruins got another big kickoff return to the 18 yard line, and this time they capitalized with an 18 yard TD pass from Ryan O’Neill to Miguel Rodriguez to cut the lead to 15-7.
Out-of-Door 37, Master’s Academy 35: On senior night, the Thunder handed the visitors their first loss of the season in their 11-man football debut this year. Out-of-Door Academy (2-7) concludes its season next week on the road.
