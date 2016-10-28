Klenor leads Saint Stephen’s golfers into 4th after first round of 1A tourney

Alan Klenor fired a 4-over-par 76 to lead Saint Stephen’s into fourth place after the first day of the Class 1A state golf tournament at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills on Friday.
The Falcons shot a 30-over-par team total, nine shots off the pace set by Windermere Prep. They are one shot behind third-place Jupiter Christian.
Klenor is 11th in the individual tournament. Circle Christian’s Eugene Hong and Trinity Prep’s Joe Pagdin share the lead at 2-under-par 70.
Among other Saint Stephen’s golfers, David Hu is tied for 25th after shooting a 79 and Ryan Kinkhead is tited for 33rd after an 81. Massimo Mbetse (82), David Gao (84) completed the Falcons’ boys squad. Only the four lowest scores are counted toward the team total each day.
In the girls tournament, Vanessa Yan shot an 8-over 80 to lead Saint Stephen’s. Kendall Miller (86), Maria Huang (90) and Catherine Huang (99).
The Falcons have a 67-over-par total in the team standings.
Herald Staff Report
