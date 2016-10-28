Hometown heroes: How to watch former area football stars in Week 9

Friday, Oct. 28
No. 22 Navy at South Florida, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Who’s playing: Jonathan Hernandez, P, Manatee; Michael Galati, OL, Manatee; Brooks Larkin, OL, Manatee
Hernandez, South Florida’s starting punter and a Florida State transfer, struggled during a 46-30 loss to Temple last Friday and is averaging 41.3 yards per punt. Galati and Larkin remain fixtures on USF’s second-team offensive line at center and left guard, respectively.
Air Force at Fresno State, ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
Who’s playing: Jacob Westberry, LS, Saint Stephen’s
A Friday doubleheader concludes with Westberry on the sidelines for Fresno State. The backup long snapper is in line to start next year as a sophomore.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Duke at Georgia Tech, noon, ACC Network
Who’s playing: Danny Doyle, DE, Manatee; Jake Stickler, OL, Manatee
Former Manatee teammates meet in Atlanta with Doyle serving as a backup defensive end for Duke and Stickler lining up on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage as Georgia Tech’s backup left tackle.
Kent State at Central Michigan, noon, CBS Sports Network
Who’s playing: Kavious Price, WR, Manatee
Price saw his lightest load since Kent State’s third game of the season during a 14-10 loss to Ohio on Saturday, receiving only one carry and catching just one pass. He’s still a fixture in the Golden Flashes’ offense, though, as the backup slot receiver.
Cincinnati at Temple, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Who’s playing: Brodrick Yancy, WR, Manatee
Yancy has mostly been held in check since a nine-catch, 88-yard performance against Memphis earlier this month, but he remains a starter at wide receiver for Temple.
Samford at Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network
Who’s playing: Kelvin McKnight, WR, Manatee
McKnight, who starts in the slot for Samford, is now second on the Bulldogs in receiving yards with 493. He’s also second on the team with five touchdowns, making him SU’s third leading scorer.
Georgia State at South Alabama, 5 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Andrew Zink, LS, Manatee
Zink continues to start for South Alabama, which will try to snap a two-game losing streak against Georgia State.
No. 3 Clemson at No. 12 Florida State, 8 p.m., ABC
Who’s playing: Demarcus Christmas, DT, Manatee
Christmas will take part in College Gameday’s featured game for the second time this year when Florida State tries to play spoiler against Clemson. Christmas continues to start at defensive tackle for the Seminoles after recording three tackles and a half sack in a 17-6 win against Wake Forest on Oct. 15 before a bye week.
