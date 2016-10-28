Inter Milan executives express full support for De Boer

Inter Milan executives have expressed full support for Frank de Boer even though the coach has produced only four wins in the club's opening 10 Serie A matches.
Speaking to the media after Inter shareholders met Friday, CEO Michael Bolingbroke says "we're very satisfied with Frank de Boer. He accepted to come here at the last minute and it's not an easy situation. We're 100 percent behind him."
De Boer was hired less than two weeks before the season began after Roberto Mancini stepped down unexpectedly amid a reported lack of communication with the club's new owners, the Chinese retail giant Suning.
Inter is in 10th place, 10 points behind Serie A leader Juventus. The team has also lost two of three Europa League games under De Boer.
