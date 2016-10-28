Amy Yang eagles par 4, stretches LPGA lead to 3 in Malaysia

6:42 Election Rewind - VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive Pause

0:24 Oakland Raiders WR Michael Crabtree praises IMG football facilities

0:44 Glimpse at Manatee Education Foundation Teacher IMPACT Grants reception

1:08 Surveillance video captures motorcycle theft

18:05 Stunning tour of the International Space Station

2:27 Vaccine needed in fight against Zika

1:33 High school football Week 10 preview - Southeast vs Booker

0:54 Crooks steal $8,000 bird from home

1:59 Trump makes a campaign pit stop to open a hotel, Clinton blasts him about workers