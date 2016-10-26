Kevin Roy breezes to West Florida Golf Tour major victory

Tampa’s Kevin Roy claimed the 2016 Sarasota Open at The Meadows Country Club on Wednesday for a $7,000 payday on the West Florida Golf Tour.
Roy posted a 16-under-par 200 for a four-shot victory in the three-day tournament, which was the first on the WFGT’s 2016 Winter Series schedule. Lakewood Ranch’s Adam Hogue collected the best finish among locals who made the cut, taking 14th with a 1-over 217. The WFGT heads to Port Charlotte next week for a second major, and doesn’t return to Manatee County until Nov. 21 for a one-day tournament at the Ritz-Carlton Members Golf Club.
Bradenton resident nets state award
Bradenton’s Jim Meyer was named the recipient of the Florida State Golf Association’s 2016 Course Rating Volunteer of the Year award on Wednesday. Meyer has rated courses in Sarasota and Manatee counties as well as having been a tournament committee official during his 16 years with the FSGA.
Local excel in junior event
The U.S. Kids Golf Tour recently crowned champions in various age groups at The Meadows Country Club. Bradenton juniors that claimed wins were Aaron Huang (boys 10s, a score of 44), Zheng Yi “Louie” Liu (boys 11s, 78), Dylan Gabbert (boys 13-14s, 80), Anne Huang (girls 8-9s, 36). The quartet won on the Highlands course last Saturday.
Charity event set for University Park
The Putting for Pets golf tournament, to benefit the Manatee County Humane Society, is set for Friday, Nov. 11 at University Park Country Club. The 1 p.m. shotgun start is a four-person scramble format and costs $125 per golfer or $500 per foursome. Included in the price is a box lunch, green fees, cart, contest and prize opportunities, two drink tickets and an awards banquet with a cash bar following the tournament. Advance registration is required, and registration can be done online at www.humanemanatee.org.
Holes-in-one
On Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Peridia Golf and Country Club, John Saum aced the 118-yard eighth hole with a 6-iron. Witnesses were Dennis Campbell, Tom Andreacci and Roger Robarge.
On Monday, Oct. 24 at Tara Golf and Country Club, Bill Albert aced the 150-yard 13th hole with a 6-hybrid. Witnesses were Gerry O’Reilly and Gordon Didio.
