Conley, Gasol lead Grizzlies over Timberwolves 102-98

Mike Conley scored 24 points, Marc Gasol added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a slow start for a 102-98 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Conley and Gasol led a push down the stretch as the Grizzlies erased a 90-86 deficit the final 2:44. Zach Randolph had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis.
Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 25 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21. Zach LaVine added 19 points.
The game was the debut of two coaches with new teams, Tom Thibodeau for Minnesota and former Miami Heat assistant David Fizdale with Memphis.
Both teams had big runs in the game, Minnesota at the start and Memphis to open the second half. Then the game settled into a tight affair in the fourth quarter.
With Minnesota leading 90-86, Conley connected on a 3-pointer with 2:44 left before Gasol converted a 5-footer. Minnesota would retake the lead on a 3-pointer from Towns, but Memphis closed the game on an 11-5 run.
The Timberwolves rushed to an early lead behind accurate shooting and defensive intensity. Memphis recovered behind 3-point shooting, a newfound offensive weapon for the Grizzlies.
But Memphis' struggles with its new-look offense and a Timberwolves defense that recorded five steals and four blocks, contributed to a 59-50 Minnesota lead at the break.
Towns had 16 points and Wiggins added 14 for the Timberwolves. Conley had 12 for Memphis, Gasol added 11 before intermission.
Memphis answered with 16 straight points early in the third to take its first lead. The Grizzlies held a 76-75 advantage heading into the fourth.
TIP-INS:
Timberwolves: Minnesota opened the game with a 16-1 lead, eventually connecting on eight of its first 10 shots. .While Minnesota helped Memphis christen the new season on the Grizzlies' home floor, Memphis returns the favor next Tuesday when the Timberwolves have their home opener against Memphis. .Rookie Kris Dunn, the fifth overall pick, made his NBA debut near the 4-minute mark of the first quarter. He finished with eight points after hitting all three of his shots in the first half.
Grizzlies: Memphis played without F Brandan Wright (left ankle) and Chandler Parsons (right knee rehab), who were inactive. G Tony Allen (right knee) dressed, but was ruled out before the game. . Grizzlies G Vince Carter is the oldest player currently in the NBA at 39 years old and 274 days. He entered the game in the first quarter, moving him into 26th place on the career games played list with 1,275. He passed Terry Porter. . Memphis is 4-18 in season openers, but only 2-14 in home openers. The only win before Wednesday was in 2014 over Minnesota.
SUCCESSFUL OPENING
Fizdale became the first Memphis coach to win his debut since Tony Barone Jr., who won his first game in the middle of the 2006-07 season, after succeeding Mike Fratello, who was fired.
UP NEXT
Timberwolves: Continue on the road to open their season, facing the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.
Grizzlies: Will follow their home opener with their first road game of the season, facing the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
Comments